Applications Now Open for $225,000 in Grants Through “Project Innovation”

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced the return of their Project Innovation grant challenge. Applications will open this Friday, January 10, with $225,000 in grants available for eligible Tri-State non-profits. Project Innovation is a competitive grant program presented by the stations and Foundation for local for local non-profit organizations that are helping to move communities forward by fostering the next generation of storytellers and inspiring a culture of inclusion for underrepresented communities. Applications for Project Innovation close on Friday, February 14, 2020. Tri-State grant winners will be announced by WNBC and WNJU in May 2020.

“We are excited to support innovative non-profits who are making our schools and neighborhoods better places to live and learn,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. “Over the first two years of our Project Innovation grant challenge, we have seen the impact of these critical funds in our local communities. We look forward to again partnering with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in this important effort for the Tri-State.”

To learn more about the program, join an informational webinar on January 22 at 1 PM ET by clicking here. Access program rules, eligibility and apply for Project Innovation at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

“Telemundo 47 is proud to support the many non-profits that are driving change in our communities. Their innovative approaches and passionate teams make a difference,” said Cristina Schwarz, Telemundo 47 President and General Manager. “We are thrilled to join with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for a third year of Project Innovation and look forward to recognizing the important community pillars that are improving the lives of our neighbors across our region.”

In 2019, Tri-State Project Innovation winners leveraged grant funding presented by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 to create community solutions around youth education and community engagement. They included:



Pursuit is a social impact organization that trains adults to get their first tech jobs, advance their careers and become next generation tech leaders. The program is designed to teach and learn coding practices and other professional tech skills with opportunities to network for career advancement in the industry.

HOPE provides low-income New Yorkers with job training, supportive services, connections to employment and lifetime career support. Their programs assist individuals in several industries, including the food sector and the green construction field, which focuses on green infrastructure and maintenance.

Empirical Resolution/Quill.org is an educational technology startup that helps low-income students enhance their writing skills. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) software, students are provided with new tools to improve critical thinking and improve grammar, sentence construction their sentence construction skills and enhance their critical thinking.

Presented in 11 markets throughout the country, including New York, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 will select and present grant awards to eligible non-profit organizations that operate from the local market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000, and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education: K-12 in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities

Project Innovation 2020 grants are available in the following markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).