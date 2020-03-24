How to Help and Where to Get Help During the COVID-19 Pandemic

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 work closely with many Tri-State non-profits, all of whom deliver important services to our viewers and the communities we serve.

As we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, our stations will continue to highlight important ways you can help make a difference.

HOW TO HELP DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

If you are a registered 501c3 non-profit which is offering Corona-specific services to our community, keep us posted on your events and activities. Click here to send your information directly to our Community Relations team.

1. Give blood!

Our medical professionals desperately need blood and platelet donations. You can help. Click here to find an American Red Cross donation location closest to you.

2. Support a local animal shelter/rescue and consider fostering a pet!

With many animal shelters and rescues need additional help with many basic tasks, including feeding and walking pets. In addition, some shelters are asking the community to consider fostering pets.

More than 100 shelters and rescues regularly participate in our Clear the Shelters program, connecting homeless pets with forever homes across the Tri-State region. To find a participating shelter or a rescue near you, click here and scroll down to the map where you can enter your zip code.

3. Support our regional food banks!

The Tri-State’s regional food banks are the distribution hub for many local pantries and community-non-profits, all of whom deliver nutritious food to those in need. They need financial donations to help restock their shelves, particularly with pre-packaged items that can be easily distributed to those in need.

For more information and to donate, visit:

New York City

Long Island

Northern New Jersey

Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Fairfield County

Westchester County

Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan Counties

4. Support your local small businesses!

Many local businesses have been forced to close while others are operating under restricted hours and work conditions. If you have a favorite business and have the means to do so, consider purchasing a gift certificate to use in the future. You can also order from a local restaurant for dinner, with many offering curb side pick-up for take-out orders - as well as expanded delivery.

HOW TO GET HELP DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Many in the tri-state are facing an assortment of needs due to the Coronavirus. We have built a quick guide of resources currently available.

A. Food

Food banks work with local pantries to ensure that families without access to food can receive it. Many also help residents sign up for government nutrition programs such as SNAP. Some also offer additional services to families, such as tax preparation services, access to healthcare and more.

Click below for resources available in

B. Paying Mortgage or Rent

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a moratorium on evictions of any residential or commercial tenants in New York for 90 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a moratorium on evictions of any residential or commercial tenants in New York for 90 days. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy has also announced a moratorium which will continue through their State of Emergency.

Governor Phil Murphy has also announced a moratorium which will continue through their State of Emergency. In Connecticut, courts have issued a stay against all evictions through May 26.

courts have issued a stay against all evictions through May 26. Many mortgage providers are working directly with their customers to provide flexible options that will provide greater ease. Please contact your mortgage provider for details.

For more information on the help available to renters and homeowners, click here.

C. Paying for Utilities

In New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, major utilities providing heat or power are not conducting shut-offs throughout their state’s period of emergency.

D. Paying your taxes

The federal government is allowing taxpayers to delay paying income taxes on as much as $1 million in taxes owed for up to 90 days. For details click here.

E. Paying your bills

If you believe that you will be unable to pay your bills due to hardships created by the coronavirus, contactcreditors right away and consider sending temporary hardship letters. For more specific advice on how to do this,click here.

F. Accessing Wi-Fi

Some Tri-State broadband carriers including Comcast, Charter and Altice are waiving public wi-fi access fees or taking additional steps to support public access, particularly for students in need. Programs and details vary.

G. Filing for unemployment and COBRA/healthcare benefits

If you are laid off, confirm with your employer in writing that they won't contest unemployment . This will ensure that no unexpected surprises emerge throughout the process.

. This will ensure that no unexpected surprises emerge throughout the process. Inquire about healthcare continuation . Many employers will allow for healthcare continuation for a month or longer after work ends, especially for people with families. Inquire about COBRA coverage.

. Many employers will allow for healthcare continuation for a month or longer after work ends, especially for people with families. Inquire about COBRA coverage. Apply for benefits: New York has waived the 7-Day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for people who are out of work due to COVID-19 closures or quarantines. New Jersey and Connecticut also have a range of sick leave benefits for those off work due to the outbreak.

H. Consumer and labor protections