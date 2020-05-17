NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 Launch “Feeding Our Families” Online Donation Drive

With local food banks facing significant financial and operational challenges due to the continued impacts of COVID-19, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU are teaming up to lend a helping hand.

Starting today and continuing through May 24, tri-state residents can locate and make a financial donation to their local food banks by visiting WNBC’s Feeding our Families or WNJU’s Alimentando a Nuestras Familias on-line giving portals. Funds generated through the community appeal will help food banks restock shelves and supply non-perishable goods to pantries, agencies and other frontline, anti-hunger community organizations

“This is a critical time for our food banks. They need our help right now,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WNBC. “Securing these important resources will help tri-state food banks meet growing demand – and deliver even more nutritious food to the families who need it most. Our viewers have always been generous to those in need. Through Feeding our Families, I am certain that they will be there again."

WNBC and WNJU’s fundraising drive has been joined by Feeding our Families supermarket partner Stop & Shop and will support nine food banks in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. These include City Harvest, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Connecticut Food Bank, Feeding Westchester, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill, Island Harvest Food Bank and Long Island Cares. All nine are members of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks.

“The impact on the Tri-State’s Spanish-speaking communities has been unprecedented and for so many, it has become harder than ever to put food on the table,” said Cristina Schwarz, Telemundo 47 president and general manager. Funds donated through Alimentando a Nuestras Familias will stay in the community, helping many families make it through these very difficult times. It really makes a big difference.”



For more information on Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias digital drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/alimentar