A beloved bodega cat swiped from its doorstep was safely returned after a weeklong search that had a Brooklyn community up in arms.

Boka the cat hadn't been seen for seven days by the time he was reunited with his owners Friday night.

The popular Park Slope feline disappeared from outside Green Olives Deli & Grill in a quick snatch off the sidewalk that was caught on camera.

Abdul Majeed, part owner of the bodega, posted the good news on Instagram: "BOKA IS BACK."

Majeed adopted Boka back in January when he was just two weeks old. Since then, Majeed has shared Boka with the whole neighborhood, giving the little feline a big family.

"They’ll be like 'Are you here to see the cat?' I’m like of course, always,” said Muna Begum.

Everyone who frequents the shop knows Boka pretty much owns the place. If he's not inside, Boka sometimes sits outside, walks around a little bit or goes to see the neighbors’ cat.

"It’d be like 'Oh you wanna get coffee and see Boka?' You know, that was just routine,” said Annie Caltrider, a shop customer.

After the cat went missing, his growing community jumped into action.

Customers shared Majeed’s posts on Instagram and reddit to help spread the word. One neighbor even printed out posters.