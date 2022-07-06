GOOD NEWS

Siberian Husky Gets Saved From Waters 1.5 Miles Off NJ Coast

dog rescued at sea
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A dog found himself in dire need of rescue after going for a swim off the coast of New Jersey, and getting separated from his owner.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office deployed its Marine One unit over the July 4th weekend, as it set out give a 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden a helping hand.

Officials said that the pup swam about 1.5 miles off Union Beach into Raritan Bay off the Jersey coast, soon finding itself in distress. But fortunately for Caiden, the sheriff's officers were able to locate him and bring him on board.

The dog did not appear to be injured, aside from being tired from his nautical adventure on his own, and was later returned to his owner.

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSNew JerseyanimalsRaritan BayUnion Beach
