MTA

Shopping Cart Loaded With Aerosol Cans Gets Engulfed in Flames at Subway Station

A lot of people complain that MTA service can be an absolute dumpster fire — but what about a cart fire?

Video surfaced on Friday showing a fire at the 103rd Street Station on the 1 line, as a shopping cart was loaded with aerosol cans and set ablaze, the MTA said. Flames came from the cart, then producing a larger fireball at one point when more of the cans apparently blew up in the inferno.

The fire was started on Wednesday afternoon, and did cause some minor delays along the line. Passengers in one train started at the fire on a far end of the platform.

No injuries were reported, nor has anyone been arrested for the fire.

