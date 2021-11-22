Mt. Sinai's Long Beach Site to Temporarily Close Due to Vax-Related Staff Shortages

What to Know The Mount Sinai South Nassau-operated Long Beach Emergency Department will be closed temporarily starting at 3 p.m. Monday due to nursing staff shortages occurring as a result of the state vaccine mandate, according to the hospital.

An ambulance will be stationed around the clock at the closed location for the duration of the closure, as patients in need of emergency care will be directed to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside.

The hospital says that the staffing shortage and subsequent closure is a result of the hospital’s compliance with the NYSDOH’s mandate issued Thursday.

The decision to temporarily close the facility was made after all other options were exhausted, according to the hospital.

An ambulance will be stationed around the clock at the closed location for the duration of the closure to take patients in need of emergency care to the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside -- a trauma center designated facility.

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) was notified of the need to close the free-standing Long Beach Emergency Department (LBED) on Friday and granted verbal approval, according to Mount Sinai South Nassau.

The hospital said that the staffing shortage and subsequent closure is a result of the hospital’s compliance with the NYSDOH’s mandate issued Thursday which requires the suspension of any staff working under temporary religious exemptions who cannot show proof of receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption from receiving it.

“We regret having to take this step but the safety of our patients is always our No. 1 priority,” Dr. Adhi Sharma, president Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, said in a statement. “This will allow us to shift nursing staff to the Oceanside campus to ensure that we maintain adequate staffing at the Emergency Department at our main campus.”

The hospital said that 99% of Mount Sinai South Nassau’s staff are fully vaccinated, not counting those who sought religious or medical exemptions. The hospital said it is recruiting experienced and qualified staff who can show proof of either a first dose COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption so that it can resume full operations of the Long Beach Emergency Department on or about Dec.15.

“We are committed to serving residents of the barrier island,” Sharma said. “This closure should not be interpreted as anything beyond what it is – a temporary measure designed to relieve current staffing challenges in our Emergency Department.”