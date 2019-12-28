Bills Books

Here are Bill Goldstein’s End-of-2019 Book Picks

NBC New York

Greetings, readers! Here are Bill Goldstein's end-of-the-year book picks:

To learn more about this week's recommendations, tune into Bill's Books Sunday morning, or email him at BillsBooks@nbcuni.com. And for more on #OneBookNY, click here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bills BooksBill Goldstein
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us