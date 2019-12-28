Here are Bill Goldstein’s End-of-2019 Book Picks

Greetings, readers! Here are Bill Goldstein's end-of-the-year book picks:
- "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland," by Patrick Radden Keefe
- "The Yellow House: A Memoir," by Sarah M. Broom
- "Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- "Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie," by Carly Simon
