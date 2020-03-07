Here Are Bill Goldstein’s Book Picks for March 8

Greetings, readers! Here are Bill Goldstein's book selections for Sunday, March 8.
- "Rebel Cinderella: From Rags to Riches to Radical, the Epic Journey of Rose Pastor Stokes," by Adam Hochschild
- "Free Thinker: Sex, Suffrage, and the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener," by Kimberly A. Hamlin
- "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz," by Erik Larson
