Bills Books

Here Are Bill Goldstein’s Book Choices for January 26

NBC New York

Greetings, readers! Here are Bill Goldstein's book selections for Sunday, Jan. 26.

Bill will also be discussing two cards that are part of the New York Public Library's 125th anniversary: the Limited-Edition MetroCard and the Limited-Edition Library Card.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

impeachment 35 mins ago

Trump Impeachment Trial Recap: White House Launches Defense

fatal crash 4 hours ago

2 Men, 1 Woman Dead in Wrong-Way Crash in Queens: NYPD

To learn more about this week's recommendation, tune into Bill's Books Sunday morning, or email him at BillsBooks@nbcuni.com. And for more on #OneBookNY, click here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bills Books
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us