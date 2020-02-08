Here Are Bill Goldstein’s Book Choices for February 9

Greetings, readers! Here are Bill Goldstein's book selections for Sunday, Feb. 9.
- "The Fire is Upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate over Race in America," by Nicholas Buccola
- "The Selected Letters of Ralph Ellison," by Ralph Ellison
- "The Sun and Her Stars: Salka Viertel and Hitler's Exiles in the Golden Age of Hollywood," by Donna Rifkind
- "You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples," by Patricia Marx and Roz Chast
email him at BillsBooks@nbcuni.com
