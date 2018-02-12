Why NY Is Still Paying for Lake Placid Olympic Venue - NBC New York
    It's been nearly 40 years since the Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games, and New Yorkers are still paying to keep the venue up and running. Chris Glorioso reports on why the complex is still open, and what it means to athletes hoping to make future Olympic games.
