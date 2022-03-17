NBC New York News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime – For Free!

There is a new way you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week – for free!

Today, we launched NBC New York News on Peacock.

Here, you will see around-the-clock local news coverage. At launch, the channel will feature simulcast and encore news programming from News 4, with the ability to add breaking news and original content in the future.

Our lineup delivers news, weather, investigative reporting and our local storytelling, wherever you want to watch on Peacock.

“Our new NBC New York News channel gives Peacock users 24/7 access to breaking news, our award-winning newscasts and the Tri-State’s most accurate weather forecasts – using our exclusive StormTracker 4 S-band radar technology. Viewers can now access our original content wherever they are, all in one place,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Here's how to see NBC New York News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC New York News.

You'll also find channels from the NBC stations in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Miami and Los Angeles in the channel guide as well.

Peacock also features live and on-demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7.