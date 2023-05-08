Gilma Avalos, Rana Novini Move to New Anchoring Roles at News 4

Two prominent NBC 4 New York / WNBC journalists are being elevated to new roles, starting in mid-June.

Current weekend news anchor Gilma Avalos will move to a weekday schedule and co-anchor WNBC’s 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekday newscasts alongside Adam Kuperstein. She will also appear on the 1 p.m. daily edition of News 4 New York, available exclusively on the NBC New York News streaming channel.

Veteran reporter and substitute news anchor Rana Novini will move into Avalos’ role as the solo weekend news anchor. She will lead the station’s 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays and continue as a general assignment reporter during the week.

Avalos joined WNBC in 2019 as weekend evening news anchor and weekday general assignment reporter. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Avalos was born in El Salvador and raised in Miami, where she learned English as a second language. She's a graduate of Columbia University with a degree in English and Hispanic Studies.

Novini joined WNBC in 2016 as a general assignment reporter. A native of Ohio with degrees in journalism and vocal performance from American University, she is fluent in Farsi.