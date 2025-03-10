Social Media

X appears to be down for second time this morning

Is this thing on?

By NBC New York Staff

X, the popular social media app owned by billionaire Elon Musk, appeared to be malfunction Monday morning.

Formerly known as Twitter, the rebranded website is no stranger to the occasional traffic hick up. The Monday morning problems, however, seemed quite persistent.

Around 10 a.m. ET, tens of thousands of users were reporting problems to the website to Downdetector.com. The website that tracks interruptions in service on sites like X, also reported a significant problem almost four hours earlier.

According to Downdetector.com, an earlier disruption on X was reported around 6 a.m. by another 23,000 users in the United States.

There was no immediate word from X on what was causing the outage.

