Will ‘Days of Our Lives' Be on During the Winter Olympics?

"Days of Days" November 19th, 2021 Los Angeles, CA -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols
One of the longest-running scripted shows on television is taking a brief hiatus while the greatest athletes around the world compete for gold.

That means "Days of Our Lives" will be back on television screens starting Feb. 21, following a two-week break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The show teased viewers with more steamy romance and drama from Sami, Lucas and EJ when new episodes air after the games.

"Want to hear what's coming up on 'Days of Our Lives?'" cast members Alison Sweeney teases in a promo, before locking lips with costars Bryan Dattilo and James Scott.

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app when the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China.

Click here to find more information on how to watch.

