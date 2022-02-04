Will ‘Days of Our Lives' Be on During the Winter Olympics?

One of the longest-running scripted shows on television is taking a brief hiatus while the greatest athletes around the world compete for gold.

That means "Days of Our Lives" will be back on television screens starting Feb. 21, following a two-week break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The show teased viewers with more steamy romance and drama from Sami, Lucas and EJ when new episodes air after the games.

"Want to hear what's coming up on 'Days of Our Lives?'" cast members Alison Sweeney teases in a promo, before locking lips with costars Bryan Dattilo and James Scott.

Sami, Lucas and EJ promise plenty of romance and drama when #DAYS returns after the Olympics on Monday, February 21 on @NBC and streaming exclusively on @PeacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/pKOQ9AKE9g — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 3, 2022

NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app when the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China.

