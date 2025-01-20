Who plays at Capital One Arena?: What to know about the site of the presidential inaugural parade?

Washington's Capital One Arena was in the global spotlight on Monday as the site of the presidential parade during the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Who normally plays at Capital One Arena? What is it used for?

Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA) and the Georgetown Hoyas (NCAA men's basketball).

When did Capital One Arena open?

Capital One Arena originally opened in 1997.

What are previous names of the Capital One Arena?

The Capital One Arena was previously known as the Verizon Center and before that the MCI Center.

Where is the Capital One Arena located?

The Capital One Arena is located in the Chinatown/Penn Quarter section of Washington, D.C.

What is the closest Metro stop to Capital One Arena?

The Gallery Place - Chinatown station is the closest Metro stop to Capital One Arena and located below the building.

Who owns Capital One Arena?

Capital One Arena is owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, run by chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis.

