Who is Kevin Farrell, the man leading the Catholic Church after Francis' death?

Catholic Church

Who is running the Catholic Church in the absence of a pope?

Following the death or resignation of a pope, the camerlengo of the church, typically will take over as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church until a new pope is selected

By NBC New York Staff and Associated Press



With a conclave to select a new pope typically not taking place for two to three weeks after a pontiff's passing, several weeks can go by without a pope leading the Roman Catholic Church. So who is in charge of the Vatican and the church in the meantime?

Responsibilities for leading the Catholic Church after the death of a pope falls to the camerlengo of the church.

The death of Pope Francis was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born Vatican camerlengo, a position that will be important in the coming weeks as he takes charge of the administration of the Holy See until a new pope is elected.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Farrell said. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Farrell made the announcement just over two hours after Francis had died. Farrell spoke from Domus Santa Marta, the apartment on Vatican grounds where Francis lived and where he had returned to recover less than a month after being hospitalized for double pneumonia.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 21: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta on April 21, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Vatican announced that Pope Francis, 88, died "this morning at 07:35 local time (05:35 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father". His death comes after he appeared in St Peter's Square yesterday, wishing thousands of worshippers "Happy Easter." (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Who is the camerlengo, the acting head of the Vatican?

After the pope has died, the camerlengo, or chamberlain, must certify the death and seal the papal apartment. He runs administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

The largely ceremonial job of camerlengo is currently held by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born American head of the Vatican’s laity office, who also announced the death on Monday morning.

Nearly all prefects of Vatican offices lose their jobs when a pope dies, but a few stay on, including the foreign minister and the master of liturgical ceremonies, who plays a key role in assembling the conclave.

The dean of the College of Cardinals summons the cardinals for the funeral, presiding at the Mass before the conclave begins. That position is currently held by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the retired head of the Vatican’s office for bishops.

In November 2024, Francis reformed the rites to be used for his funeral, simplifying them to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican. Francis has chosen to be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica, where his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.

Farrell will preside over the rite of ascertainment of death and placement of Pope Francis' body in the coffin Monday night, according to the Vatican News agency.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 06: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Francis, greets cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell during the Mass for the 37th World Youth Day at Parque Tejo on August 06, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day (WYD) which takes place over the first week of August. WYD is an international Catholic rally inaugurated by St. John Paul II to invigorate young people in their faith. Pope Francis will travel around Portugal during his five-day visit holding masses and confessions for young people and meeting Portuguese catholic clergy members, he will also visit The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
Who is Kevin Farrell, the man leading the Catholic Church after Francis' death?

Farrell was nominated by Pope Francis to be camerlengo in Feb. 2019, according to the Catholic News Agency. He also was appointed president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Farrell became a cardinal in 2016, prior to that leading the Diocese of Dallas as bishop since 2007.

He held a number of titles in the Archdiocese of Washington from 1984-2001, when he became an auxiliary bishop of Washington, according to the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 19: Archbishop of Dallas Kevin Joseph Farrell leaves St. Peter's Basilica at the end of the Ordinary Public Consistory celebrated by Pope Francis on November 19, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. Thirteen of the new Cardinals will be under 80 years and will be eligible to vote in a conclave. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
