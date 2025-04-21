Who is Kevin Farrell, the man leading the Catholic Church after Francis' death?

With a conclave to select a new pope typically not taking place for two to three weeks after a pontiff's passing, several weeks can go by without a pope leading the Roman Catholic Church. So who is in charge of the Vatican and the church in the meantime?

Responsibilities for leading the Catholic Church after the death of a pope falls to the camerlengo of the church.

The death of Pope Francis was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born Vatican camerlengo, a position that will be important in the coming weeks as he takes charge of the administration of the Holy See until a new pope is elected.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Farrell said. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Farrell made the announcement just over two hours after Francis had died. Farrell spoke from Domus Santa Marta, the apartment on Vatican grounds where Francis lived and where he had returned to recover less than a month after being hospitalized for double pneumonia.

Who is the camerlengo, the acting head of the Vatican?

After the pope has died, the camerlengo, or chamberlain, must certify the death and seal the papal apartment. He runs administrative and financial duties of the Holy See until a new pope takes over.

The largely ceremonial job of camerlengo is currently held by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Irish-born American head of the Vatican’s laity office, who also announced the death on Monday morning.

Nearly all prefects of Vatican offices lose their jobs when a pope dies, but a few stay on, including the foreign minister and the master of liturgical ceremonies, who plays a key role in assembling the conclave.

The dean of the College of Cardinals summons the cardinals for the funeral, presiding at the Mass before the conclave begins. That position is currently held by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the retired head of the Vatican’s office for bishops.

In November 2024, Francis reformed the rites to be used for his funeral, simplifying them to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican. Francis has chosen to be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica, where his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, the Salus Populi Romani, is located.

Farrell will preside over the rite of ascertainment of death and placement of Pope Francis' body in the coffin Monday night, according to the Vatican News agency.

Who is Kevin Farrell, the man leading the Catholic Church after Francis' death?

Farrell was nominated by Pope Francis to be camerlengo in Feb. 2019, according to the Catholic News Agency. He also was appointed president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Farrell became a cardinal in 2016, prior to that leading the Diocese of Dallas as bishop since 2007.

He held a number of titles in the Archdiocese of Washington from 1984-2001, when he became an auxiliary bishop of Washington, according to the Vatican.