Who Are the Victims of the Bronx Fire Tragedy? What We Know So Far

What to Know Nine children are among the 19 confirmed dead in Sunday's Bronx fire tragedy; many are still fighting for their lives in hospitals

Most of the fatalities were people overcome by smoke as hallways of the 19-story East 181st Street building turned into ashclouds

None of the names or ages of the victims have yet been disclosed

New York City's deadliest fire in three decades claimed the lives of at least 19 people, nine of them children. A dog lost from its owner's grip in her desperate attempt to escape the flames swallowing the 19-story Bronx high-rise where she lived is also among the dead. More lives may be lost in the days to come as well.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The fire, which was sparked by a space heater in one of the apartment units on East 181st Street, injured more than 60 people. At least a dozen people were said to be still fighting for their lives early Monday as hospitals worked through the night to try and mitigate the loss. None of the victims' identities have been disclosed.

Most of the dead were people who succumbed to smoke inhalation in the ashy hallways of the 19-story building, officials have said. Here's what we know so far:

Nine of at least 20 victims initially transported to St. Barnabas Hospital died. Two of those were children.

Eleven patients were still at that hospital Sunday afternoon. Seven of them were intubated and likely to be transferred out to other hospitals in the region.

Two of 19 patients transferred to Jacobi Medical Center died. Five of the remaining 17 survivors were said to be in critical condition, a hospital source told News 4.

The Red Cross is assisting at least 21 families that were displaced by the blaze. Here are some ways you can help the victims.