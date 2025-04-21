Pope Francis

Here is what the White House posted on social media about death of Pope Francis

Vice President JD Vance had met with the pope on Easter Sunday, the day before his passing

The White House shared condolences after the passing of Pope Francis on Monday.

In a social media post featuring pictures of Pope Francis with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the text read: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis." The post included an emoji with a cross.

When did President Trump last meet with Pope Francis?

President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis in May 2017 during the first Trump administration in the Vatican.

When did JD Vance visit the Pope?

Vice President JD Vance had met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, the day before the pontiff passed.

At the time, the vice president posted on social media saying, "Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter!"

