Which Big Tech CEOs will be at Trump's Inauguration?: See the full list

The world's three richest men will be among the Big Tech CEOs sitting on the dais Monday as Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term.

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, took an unprecedented, hands-on role in the final stretch of Trump's campaign, spending some $200 million through a super PAC. Musk has a new role reshaping government in the upcoming administration and will be joined on the dais by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Both men's companies have enormous contracts with the federal government.

Rounding out the trio is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently changed his company’s priorities to align with Trump’s and has cozied up to the president-elect less than six months after Trump threatened to imprison him.

The three men are worth nearly $1 trillion combined and will be joined at the inauguration by the chief executive officers of OpenAI and the social media platform TikTok, which is scheduled to be shut down in the U.S. over the weekend under a new law that Trump opposes.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Meta, Amazon and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund.

The mega-rich have long had a prominent role in national politics, and several billionaires helped bankroll the campaign of Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden recently gave the presidential medal of freedom to George Soros, a billionaire donor to liberal causes.

But the inaugural display highlights the unusually direct role billionaires have in the incoming administration.

Here are some facts you should know about Inauguration Day.

What CEOs will be at Trump's Inauguration?

The top CEOs at Donald Trump's Inauguration Monday include: