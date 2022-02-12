Where Is the 2026 Winter Olympics? Looking Ahead to Italy

The 2022 Winter Olympics still has eight days to go, but it's never too soon to be thinking about the next one.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, and the host cities are well underway preparing.

Olympics 2026 Location

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The games are being officially referred to as Milano Cortina 2026.

They won the competition to host the games in June 2019.

Because of its status as the next host of the Winter Olympics, Italy received a featured place in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony.