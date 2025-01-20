Where does the vice president live?: What to know about the Naval Observatory

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington may be the most famous address in the United States. Every president since John Adams has lived at the White House. But where does the vice president live?
The vice presidential residence is at Number One Observatory Circle at the United States Naval Observatory.
The home is located up Massachusetts Avenue, about three miles from the White House, according to Google Maps.
The residence was built in 1893 as the home for the superintendent of the observatory, but then became the home of the chief of naval operations, according to the government. In 1974, it was refurbished to be the home of the vice president beginning with Walter Mondale.
Vice Presidents Bush, Quayle, Gore, Cheney, Biden, Pence and Harris have all lived at the home.
The U.S. Naval Observatory is located on secure military space.