Where does the vice president live?: What to know about the Naval Observatory

Vice presidents since Walter Mondale have lived in a nineteenth-century home at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington

By NBC New York Staff

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington may be the most famous address in the United States. Every president since John Adams has lived at the White House. But where does the vice president live?

The vice presidential residence is at Number One Observatory Circle at the United States Naval Observatory.

The home is located up Massachusetts Avenue, about three miles from the White House, according to Google Maps.

The residence was built in 1893 as the home for the superintendent of the observatory, but then became the home of the chief of naval operations, according to the government. In 1974, it was refurbished to be the home of the vice president beginning with Walter Mondale.

Vice Presidents Bush, Quayle, Gore, Cheney, Biden, Pence and Harris have all lived at the home.

The U.S. Naval Observatory is located on secure military space.

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: An outside view of the U.S. Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on November 6, 2024 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: An outside view of the U.S. Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on November 6, 2024 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Winter view of Number One Observatory Circle, the US Vice President's official residence, in snow, Washington DC, January 17, 1977. (Photo by U S News & World Report Collection/Thomas O'Halloran/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
FILE - A view of the security around the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, Jan. 17, 2021. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - A view of the security around the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, Jan. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

