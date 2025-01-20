Where does the vice president live?: What to know about the Naval Observatory

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington may be the most famous address in the United States. Every president since John Adams has lived at the White House. But where does the vice president live?

The vice presidential residence is at Number One Observatory Circle at the United States Naval Observatory.

The home is located up Massachusetts Avenue, about three miles from the White House, according to Google Maps.

The residence was built in 1893 as the home for the superintendent of the observatory, but then became the home of the chief of naval operations, according to the government. In 1974, it was refurbished to be the home of the vice president beginning with Walter Mondale.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Vice Presidents Bush, Quayle, Gore, Cheney, Biden, Pence and Harris have all lived at the home.

The U.S. Naval Observatory is located on secure military space.

Getty Images (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Getty Images WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: An outside view of the U.S. Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on November 6, 2024 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Getty Images WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 6: An outside view of the U.S. Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC on November 6, 2024 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Getty Images (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Getty Images Winter view of Number One Observatory Circle, the US Vice President's official residence, in snow, Washington DC, January 17, 1977. (Photo by U S News & World Report Collection/Thomas O'Halloran/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)