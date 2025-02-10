Holidays

When is Presidents' Day 2025?: What to know about upcoming holiday

Is it Washington's Birthday or President's Day?

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Presidents' Day is right around the corner in the United States, the day the nation pauses to celebrate the legacy of two historic presidents, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

There's a lot of history behind the holiday, which has become popular for holiday sales among retailers.

Is it Washington's Birthday or President's Day?

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Contrary to popular belief, Presidents' Day is not the actual official name of the holiday. The U.S. government never changed the name from Washington's Birthday, even though over time, it became commonly known as President's Day, according to the Mount Vernon website.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

History of Presidents' Day

Presidents’ Day, recognized federally as Washington’s Birthday, began as a day to celebrate George Washington, according to the National Archives

What day is Presidents' Day?

News

Storm Team 4 4 hours ago

How much snow are we getting Tuesday and Wednesday?: Next storm eyes the tri-state

news 13 hours ago

Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — here are the likely winners and losers

Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17 in 2025.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year.

Presidents' Day used to always be on February 22

Did you know Presidents' Day used to always be on Feb. 22, George Washington's birthday, until 1968 when Congress changed it to the third Monday of the month to create a three-day weekend.

“One of the provisions of this act changed the observance of Washington's Birthday from February 22nd to the third Monday in February. Ironically, this guaranteed that the holiday would never be celebrated on Washington's actual birthday, as the third Monday in February cannot fall any later than February 21," according to the National Archives.

Abraham Lincoln's birthday is on Feb. 12 so his legacy is also celebrated on Presidents' Day.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us