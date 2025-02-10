When is Presidents' Day 2025?: What to know about upcoming holiday

Presidents' Day is right around the corner in the United States, the day the nation pauses to celebrate the legacy of two historic presidents, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

There's a lot of history behind the holiday, which has become popular for holiday sales among retailers.

Is it Washington's Birthday or President's Day?

Contrary to popular belief, Presidents' Day is not the actual official name of the holiday. The U.S. government never changed the name from Washington's Birthday, even though over time, it became commonly known as President's Day, according to the Mount Vernon website.

History of Presidents' Day

Presidents’ Day, recognized federally as Washington’s Birthday, began as a day to celebrate George Washington, according to the National Archives

What day is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17 in 2025.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year.

Presidents' Day used to always be on February 22

Did you know Presidents' Day used to always be on Feb. 22, George Washington's birthday, until 1968 when Congress changed it to the third Monday of the month to create a three-day weekend.

“One of the provisions of this act changed the observance of Washington's Birthday from February 22nd to the third Monday in February. Ironically, this guaranteed that the holiday would never be celebrated on Washington's actual birthday, as the third Monday in February cannot fall any later than February 21," according to the National Archives.

Abraham Lincoln's birthday is on Feb. 12 so his legacy is also celebrated on Presidents' Day.