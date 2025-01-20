When does the presidential parade start?: What to know about the time of parade

President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities will continue Monday afternoon with the presidential parade. But it will have a different look than years past.

Because of cold weather, Trump is moving the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington's Capitol One Arena. The event is expected to feature remarks from Trump and marching bands.

While at Capital One Arena, President Trump is expected to sign a number of executive orders.

What time is the presidential parade?

The presidential parade is expected to start shortly after President Trump leaves the U.S. Capitol. He is participating in a review of the troops at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and then will depart for the arena.

No official time had been given, but it was anticipated to start mid- to late- afternoon.

Presidential parade schedule of events

Here is an anticipated schedule of speakers and events at the parade, but are subject to change:

US Army Field Band from Ft. Meade, MD – led by Commander and Conductor Lt. Colones Domingo S. Robinson, drum major Master Sergeant James Old

Herald Trumpets

Vice President JD Vance and Family Arrive

President Donald Trump and Family Arrive

Butler County, PA, First Responders, moment of silence

New York Military Academy, where President Trump graduated in 1964

Palm Beach Police and Fire Honor Guard Unit

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Middletown, OH, High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders from JD Vance's hometown

Florida Firefighter Pipes and Drums from Boca Raton, FL

Stewarts Creek High School Marching Band from Smyrna, Tennessee

Mississippi Valley State University Band

President Donald Trump remarks

Signing Ceremony

Program Concludes

Following the parade, the president is expected to go to the White House for the first time since being sworn in. Later in the evening he will head to three inaugural balls.

President Donald Trump Inauguration schedule of events

While there isn't exact timing for all of Monday's events, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee shared a schedule of events for the day:

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Starlight Ball

Trump started the day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect.

How to watch the President Donald Trump presidential parade

Viewers can watch the presidential parade and the rest of the inauguration ceremonies live on NBC on television, on Peacock, or wherever you stream. The events will continue into the evening.

Here's more information on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel and how to watch it.

You can also watch the inauguration on the go through the NBC New York app.