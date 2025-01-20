When does the presidential parade start?: What to know about the time of parade

President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities will continue Monday afternoon with the presidential parade. But it will have a different look than years past.
Because of cold weather, Trump is moving the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington's Capitol One Arena. The event is expected to feature remarks from Trump and marching bands.
While at Capital One Arena, President Trump is expected to sign a number of executive orders.
What time is the presidential parade?
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
The presidential parade is expected to start shortly after President Trump leaves the U.S. Capitol. He is participating in a review of the troops at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and then will depart for the arena.
No official time had been given, but it was anticipated to start mid- to late- afternoon.
You can follow along and watch the parade in the above video player.
News
Presidential parade schedule of events
Here is an anticipated schedule of speakers and events at the parade, but are subject to change:
- US Army Field Band from Ft. Meade, MD – led by Commander and Conductor Lt. Colones Domingo S. Robinson, drum major Master Sergeant James Old
- Herald Trumpets
- Vice President JD Vance and Family Arrive
- President Donald Trump and Family Arrive
- Butler County, PA, First Responders, moment of silence
- New York Military Academy, where President Trump graduated in 1964
- Palm Beach Police and Fire Honor Guard Unit
- New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- Middletown, OH, High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders from JD Vance's hometown
- Florida Firefighter Pipes and Drums from Boca Raton, FL
- Stewarts Creek High School Marching Band from Smyrna, Tennessee
- Mississippi Valley State University Band
- President Donald Trump remarks
- Signing Ceremony
- Program Concludes
Following the parade, the president is expected to go to the White House for the first time since being sworn in. Later in the evening he will head to three inaugural balls.
President Donald Trump Inauguration schedule of events
While there isn't exact timing for all of Monday's events, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee shared a schedule of events for the day:
- St. John’s Church Service
- Tea at the White House
- Swearing-In Ceremony
- US Capitol
- Farewell to the Former President and Vice President
- US Capitol Departure Ceremony
- The President’s Signing Room Ceremony
- JCCIC Congressional Luncheon
- The President’s Review of the Troops
- Presidential Parade
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House
- Commander in Chief Ball
- Liberty Inaugural Ball
- Starlight Ball
Trump started the day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect.
How to watch the President Donald Trump presidential parade
Viewers can watch the presidential parade and the rest of the inauguration ceremonies live on NBC on television, on Peacock, or wherever you stream. The events will continue into the evening.
Here's more information on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel and how to watch it.
You can also watch the inauguration on the go through the NBC New York app.