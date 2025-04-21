Here's what JD Vance said about the pope's death, after meeting with him on Easter Sunday

Vice President JD Vance had met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday in the Vatican, a day before the pontiff's passing.

Monday morning, as the vice president traveled to India for further overseas meetings, Vance shared his condolences on social media.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," the vice president said. "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

When did JD Vance visit the Pope?

At the time, the vice president posted on social media saying, "Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter!"

Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings.

Francis received Vance in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lived. The 88-year-old pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance's three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

“I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health,” Vance told the pope at the time of their visit. “Thank you for seeing me.”

Vance’s motorcade entered Vatican City through a side gate while Easter Mass was being celebrated in St. Peter’s Square. Francis had delegated the celebration of the Mass to another cardinal.

The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta “to exchange Easter greetings.”

Vance's office on Sunday said the vice president “expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis for inviting him to meet on Easter Sunday and for the hospitality the Vatican has extended to his family."

“I pray for you every day,” Vance said as he bid Francis farewell. “God bless you.”

In all, Vance’s motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes. The vice president later joined his family for Easter Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of the four pontifical basilicas in Rome. The Vances visited the tomb of the apostle St. Paul that is said to be located there.