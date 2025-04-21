Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died Monday. He was 88.

The Vatican said Francis died of a cerebral stroke that put him into a coma and led to irreversible heart failure.

The full causes of death were listed as cerebral stroke, coma and "irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse."

The pope passed his apartment at the Domus Santa Marta in Vatican City.

The death notice from the Vatican's director of health and hygiene said the pope's condition was impacted by a previous episode of acute respiratory failure in bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension and type II diabetes.

Bells tolled in Catholic churches from his native Argentina to the Philippines and across Rome as news spread around the world.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell said from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, drawing wild cheers and applause. Beforehand, he met U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

What time did the pope die?

According to the official Vatican death notice, Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Vatican time, which is 1:35 a.m. Eastern on Monday.