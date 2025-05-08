What is the Order of St. Augustine, which counts Pope Leo XIV as a member?

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, previously led a Catholic religious order.

Prevost, 69, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV, was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of “mendicant” friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization.

The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The Order of St. Augustine has a presence in about 50 countries, according to its website. Its ethos includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.

A core value in their rule is to “live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God.”

A religious order is a community of Catholics — which can include priests, nuns, monks and even lay people — dedicated to a particular type of mission and spirituality. Unlike diocesan priests, who work within a particular territory, religious-order priests might be assigned anywhere in the world. At the same time, they might handle tasks similar to diocesan priests, such as being pastor of a parish.

Father Joseph Murray was a roommate of the new pope's in Chicago in 2014.

"He was delightful to person to live with, he is committed to the gospel, committed to missionary work of the church," Murray said.

Father Murray's church, St. Nicholas of Tolentine in the Bronx, is now decorated in celebratory papal bunting.

The Order of Saint Augustine was founded in 1244 and its worshippers are known for their communal life, devotion to prayer and service ministries, like education and parish hospitality.

"I know he’s family, he is Christian, he is an Augustinian and he’s a humble man," said Juan Dones, a parishoner from the Bronx.

Murray said the announcement of the new pope was an exciting moment. Members of the church were in the kitchen together when they learned his identity.

"I will have to begin to learn to call him Pope Leo because I would always call him Father Bob, or Bishop," Murray said. "Pope Leo I'm sure will be wonderful leader for us in the coming years."

How many popes have been part of the Order of Saint Augustine? How many popes have been Augustinians?

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Jesuit religious order, and he was the first pope in more than a century and a half to come from any religious order. The previous one was Gregory XVI, a Camaldolese monk (1831-1846). In all, 34 of the 266 popes have belonged to religious orders, according to America, a Jesuit magazine.

Also according to the magazine, there had been six Augustinians to become pope before Leo XIV.