‘What excitement': Trump reacts to selection of American Pope Leo XIV

President Trump is reacting on Truth Social to selection of an American pope, the first in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

Robert Francis Prevost, 69, becomes the first pope from the United States.

Moments ago he emerged on a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to the view of thousands in the square below to give his first speech as pope.

The new pope has chosen to take the name Leo XIV.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!," the president said.

He has extensive experience in Peru, first as a missionary and then an archbishop, and he is currently prefect of the Vatican’s powerful dicastery for bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

Pope Francis clearly had an eye on him for years and sent him to run the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014. He held that position until 2023, when Francis brought him to Rome.

Prevost has served as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a job that kept him in regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world that still counts the most Catholics.

Prevost's comparatively young age means he may serve for decades.