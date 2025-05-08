What does it mean when they say, ‘Habemus Papam'?

The College of Cardinals has elected a new pope in the Sistine Chapel conclave on Thursday. One common phrase used after the election: Habemus Papam.

But what does the Latin phrase mean?

This Latin phrase translates to “We have a pope.” These are the words used by the “protodeacon” of the College of Cardinals to announce from the gallery of St. Peter’s Basilica that a new pope has been elected. He then says the new pope's birth name and the name he has chosen to use as pope, also in Latin. The current protodeacon is French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti.

When do we find out the new pope's name?

After a new pope is elected, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti will announce the name of the new pope and the name he is taking from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Who is in the College of Cardinals?

There are 252 cardinals worldwide, and as a body, they are in charge of the Holy See’s affairs between popes, albeit with limits. Of them, 135 are “cardinal electors,” who gather in the Vatican to choose the new pope. Only 133 are participating in this conclave because two are sick. For centuries, they have chosen one of their own. The vast majority of the electors — 108 — were made cardinals by Pope Francis, according to Vatican statistics.

What is the conclave?

This is the closed-door meeting of the cardinal electors to choose the new pope in the Sistine Chapel. Its name, literally "with a key,” was used in the 13th century to describe the process of locking up the cardinals until the election is completed. It must begin no more than 20 days after the death or resignation of a pope. The electors are sequestered from all outsiders for the duration. The last three popes were chosen within days.