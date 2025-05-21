Tuesday was 5-20-25. Put that in reverse order, and it's 5-20-25.

Welcome to palindrome week.

A palindrome is a word, verse, sentence or number that reads the same backward or forward. So, words like "mom" and "kayak" and "noon" all qualify.

As for numerical patterns, just take a look at this month's calendar. May 2025 features 11 palindrome dates in all, starting Tuesday (May 20) and lasting through May 29.

On these dates, there is a somewhat rare calendrical symmetry.

Are palindrome dates rare?

The number of palindrome dates varies from year to year and century to century. And also from country to country and format to format.

Palindrome days are more common in certain decades in the U.S. under the m-dd-yy format, which has included 10 consecutive days in every year since 2011.

After 2029, no other year in this century will feature an abundance of consecutive palindrome dates, according to Farmers' Almanac.

Under the mm/dd/yyyy format, palindrome dates are most frequent in the United States during the first few centuries of a millennium, according to timeanddate.com. The current millennium will feature 36 palindrome days using this format, with the first having occurred Oct. 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last set for Sept. 22, 2290 (09-22-2290).

If using the mm/dd/yyyy date format, there are 12 palindrome dates this century:

October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001)

January 2, 2010 (01-02-2010)

November 2, 2011 (11-02-2011)

February 2, 2020 (02-02-2020)

December 2, 2021 (12-02-2021)

March 2, 2030 (03-02-2030)

April 2, 2040 (04-02-2040)

May 2, 2050 (05-02-2050)

June 2, 2060 (06-02-2060)

July 2, 2070 (07-02-2070)

August 2, 2080 (08-02-2080)

September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090)

What was the last palindrome date?

The last palindrome date prior to those in May of 2025 was just over a year ago.

April 2024 had 11 palindrome dates as well: There were 10 from April 20-29, as well as one in the beginning of the month, on April 2.

March of 2023 similarly featured 11 palindrome dates, which included a stretch of 10 straight from March 20 to March 29.

How many palindrome dates are there in 2024?

In 2024, there are also 11 palindrome dates. Those are:

April 2, 2024 (4-2-24)

April 20, 2024 (4-20-24)

April 21, 2024 (4-21-24)

April 22, 2024 (4-22-24)

April 23, 2024 (4-23-24)

April 24, 2024 (4-24-24)

April 25, 2024 (4-25-24)

April 26, 2024 (4-26-24)

April 27, 2024 (4-27-24)

April 28, 2024 (4-28-24)

April 29, 2024 (4-29-24)

What are the palindrome dates in 2026?

There will be 11 palindrome dates every year from 2025 to 2029 under the m/dd/yy format, according to Farmers' Almanac.

Those dates in 2026 will be:

June 2, 2026 (6-2-26)

June 20, 2026 (6-20-26)

June 21, 2026 (6-21-26)

June 22, 2026 (6-22-26)

June 23, 2026 (6-23-26)

June 24, 2026 (6-24-26)

June 25, 2026 (6-25-26)

June 26, 2026 (6-26-26)

June 27, 2026 (6-27-26)

June 28, 2026 (6-28-26)

June 29, 2026 (6-29-26)