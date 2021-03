A goat found himself in a situation that could have ended "baaaadly" if it weren't for a good Samaritan that brought the animal to safety.

According to police, Officer Knepper took care of Billy the Goat until he was sent off to the New York City Animal Care Center for further care.

"Billy the Goat" was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn by a concerned citizen who subsequently brought the four-legged animal to police at the 63rd Precinct.

