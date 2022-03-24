Video Shows Two Pigs Escape Fire at Brooklyn Warehouse

Two pigs were seen on camera escaping a fire at a Brooklyn warehouse, but it's not clear what the barnyard animals were doing there in the first place.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside a building along Van Dyke Street in Red Hook that includes several businesses. As firefighters battled the smoke and flames, the pigs were seen walking out the front door.

It was not known why the pigs were inside, but the swine are said to be doing fine and are with their owners in Pennsylvania.

Three firefighters were also hurt while battling the blaze, are expected to recover.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not clear what may have started the fire.