weird news

Upstate NY Correction Officer Finds Shiv in Inmate's Nose, Union Says

It was a piece of sharpened ceramic melted into a plastic cap

Getty

An inmate is in special housing and awaiting disciplinary charges after a correctional officer found a shiv in his nose, authorities said.

The officer noticed something in the inmate’s nose during a contraband search Jan. 29 at a New York prison in Cape Vincent, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents correctional officers.

The inmate, who is serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, voluntarily removed the item from his nose and gave it to the officer, WWNY-TV reported Monday.

News

COVID-19 17 hours ago

‘Scared to Death:' NYC Issues Vaccine Plea as Eligibility Grows; Cuomo Says WH Will Send More

Planned Parenthood 3 hours ago

NY Atty General Sues Anti-Abortion Protesters for ‘Threatening, Harassing' NYC Clinic Patients

It was a piece of sharpened ceramic melted into a plastic cap.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weird newsUpstate New Yorkweird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us