‘UFO Detector' Found in New Jersey State Forest Disarmed by Park Police

The truth is out there — but New Jersey might not be able to find it now.

A so-called "UFO Detector Site" was found in Wharton State Forest on Saw Dust Pile Road in Tabernacle Township on Friday, the New Jersey State Park Police said in a Facebook post. A detective unit and a K-9 unit were both sent to check out the device, and a member of the k-9 unit named Prime determined the device to be safe.

There certainly was no alien technology used to construct the item, which was "disarmed" by police unplugging headphone wires from a block of wood as well as the soup can they were plugged into.

It was not immediately clear who left the instrument there, or how long it had been there. While the park police said they happy to get the help detecting other worldly beings, they advised against leaving items like the detector in state parks.

"Although human kind and the visitors to New Jersey's State Parks appreciate an extra-terrestrial warning device like this, we should not be finding them in our State Parks," they wrote in a Facebook post.