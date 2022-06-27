Times Square

Thousands of Bees Swarm Outdoor Restaurant Seating Near Times Square

An NYPD beekeeper had to corral thousands of buzzing insects in Times Square Sunday after they apparently made a hive inside an outdoor restaurant seating area.

No injuries were reported, but it was quite the sight to behold, with an NYPD beekeeper seemingly unperturbed as he managed hundreds of buzzing bees.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to humans or insects.

It's hardly the first time the insects have overtaken a corner of the Crossroads of the World. The NYPD had to move about 25,000 of them from Times Square one day in early July last summer. See how that went here.

More bees were corralled elsewhere in Manhattan as recently as Tuesday.

