New Jersey

‘They crazy': NJ city's water supply turns pink, and officials say it's OK to drink

At least one person appeared skeptical of officials' contention the water is safe to drink

By NBC New York Staff

Considerable_Amount_of_Marijuana_Stolen_From_Dispensary.jpg

Pink water is OK to drink. Just don't do your laundry in it.

That's the message from one New Jersey city, at least, after coloration sparked concern among residents.

According to officials in New Brunswick, too much potassium permanganate got into the city's water treatment plant, which caused a pink hue in the water supply.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

They say the water is safe to use and drink, but people should hold off on doing laundry until the faucet runs clear. It's not clear how long that is expected to take.

Potassium permanganate is an oxidizer used to pre-disinfect the raw water supply prior to distribution.

At least one person appeared skeptical.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"They crazy. Pink water? Naw" she wrote in response to the Facebook post.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us