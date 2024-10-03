‘They crazy': NJ city's water supply turns pink, and officials say it's OK to drink

Pink water is OK to drink. Just don't do your laundry in it.

That's the message from one New Jersey city, at least, after coloration sparked concern among residents.

According to officials in New Brunswick, too much potassium permanganate got into the city's water treatment plant, which caused a pink hue in the water supply.

They say the water is safe to use and drink, but people should hold off on doing laundry until the faucet runs clear. It's not clear how long that is expected to take.

Potassium permanganate is an oxidizer used to pre-disinfect the raw water supply prior to distribution.

At least one person appeared skeptical.

"They crazy. Pink water? Naw" she wrote in response to the Facebook post.