NYPD Horses Seen on Video Running Freely Down Brooklyn Street After Breaking Loose

And down the stretch they come!

A pair of NYPD horses were seen on video running down a Brooklyn street Thursday, passing cars as they trotted freely.

The equines initially broke away around noon near the corner of East 8th Street and Quentin Road in Midwood, according to police. Two mounted officers were on routine patrol when one of the cops suffered a medical episode, police said.

Both officers dismounted shortly after, and the horses became startled, police said. The two broke free and ran off, stepping on one of the cops in their escape.

Other officers caught up with the horses along Ocean Parkway about 10 minutes later, according to police. No other injuries were reported, and the two mounted officers were taken to NYU Langone Medical Center in Brooklyn for treatment, but were said to be doing well.

The horses, named Freedom (appropriately enough) and Sampson, were returned to the mounted unit soon after.