Meow-za! Live Cat Found Inside Checked Bag at JFK Airport

By NBC New York Staff

TSA

It's not the Cat in the Hat, it's a cat in a bag.

Transportation Security Administration officers at JFK Airport likely see a lot of odd stuff in passengers' bags, but what was found last week likely gave them paws.

A live cat was found shoved into a checked bag at the New York City airport. A TSA spokesperson said the pet was tucked away in the suitcase until the bag went through the x-ray machine and the alarm was triggered.

Transportation officials tracked down the traveler, who told them the cat belonged to someone he lived with.

Fortunately, the cat was not hurt, and made it safely home

