Long Island Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in Deep Mud While Clamming

His hunt for clams put him in one shell of a bad spot.

Long Island firefighters had to rescue a man after he got stuck in feet of mud while clamming, officials said.

The Centerport Fire Department said that the man got stuck around around 7:30 a.m. Friday off Centerport Beach on Little Neck Road. The department said that the man was buried up to his waist in mud about 50 feet from the shore in Centerport Harbor.

Firefighters used shovels and oars to dig the man out by loosening up the mud around him, before using a rope to pull him out.

The man not hurt.