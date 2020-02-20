Human Skull, Remains Found in Teaneck Front Yard

What to Know Human remains, including a portion of a skull, were found in the yard of a northern New Jersey home, prosecutors say

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the ongoing investigation into the recovery of human bones located at a residential home in Teaneck.

The grizzly discovery was made during an exterior renovation project. The remains appear old and the current homeowners are not implicated in any way as to how the bones came to be on their property, prosecutors said

On Wednesday, the Teaneck Police Department was alerted to potential human remains during an excavation at Van Arsdale Place.

A subsequent investigation revealed several bones -- including one in particular that appeared to resemble a portion of a human skull.

The New Jersey State Anthropologist was also consulted and confirmed that the bones appeared to be human.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Unit and Teaneck Police Department, coordinated with the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Science to continue the search Thursday in an attempt to recover additional remains.

"The remains recovered so far appear to be old, but an attempt to date them would be premature at this time," the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

The excavation at the site was then suspended and the scene was secured pending further investigation.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where authorities continued the search near a trench that was excavated in the front yard -- close to the residence.

Prosecutors currently do not believe foul play was involved and the current homeowners are not implicated in any way as to how the bones came to be on their property.

Both the search for additional remains and the investigation into their origins are underway.