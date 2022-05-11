‘Human Error' Creates Rare NY Lottery Fail — So Hold Onto Your Mega Millions Tickets

If you were one of the people who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New York for Tuesday night's $86 million prize pool and cried yourself to sleep when you saw your numbers didn't hit, dry those tears. You might still have a shot.

Why? "Human error" got the numbers wrong, the New York Lottery said in a statement Wednesday. The Mega Ball number, which can increase winnings exponentially for those who hit it and the others, was incorrect, the lotto said.

No one won the "wrong" jackpot Tuesday night and it doesn't appear anyone has yet come forward to claim it. The correct winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

"The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the lotto said in a statement. "The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved."

It's not clear how frequently (or infrequently) errors of this kind happen, but raise your hand if you've heard of similar stories in New York.

The next Mega Million estimated jackpot is $99 million ($57 million cash option) and the drawing is scheduled for Friday night.

Lotto winners can choose whether to take their prizes as a lump sum or as one immediate payment, then the rest spread out over 29 years. Each annuity payment is 5% bigger than the previous one, which helps protect winners' lifestyles and purchasing powers in periods of inflation (which we happen to be facing right now).

Either way, you're looking at some serious taxes -- and not very good chances.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

But hey, you never know.

