FAA: Blimp, Not Hot Air Balloon, Makes Emergency Landing on SUNY Campus

A blimp, not a hot air balloon as was originally thought, made an emergency landing at a State University of New York campus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It wasn't clear how many people were aboard the blimp when it landed in a field by SUNY Purchase College around 7:15 a.m., the FAA said. It didn't have details on possible injuries either, but SUNY said none were reported.

Police say the pilot experienced unexpected high winds and had to land early. He left from Westchester County Airport in White Plains but didn't quite make his destination, officials said.

He did, however, make it to college.

"This morning a hot air balloon made an unscheduled landing on the campus grounds," SUNY Purchase said in a statement Wednesday. "No injuries were reported, thank you to all of the emergency responders who assisted."

Westchester County Airport didn't immediately return a request for comment. The FAA says its investigation is ongoing.