New Jersey

Fish falls from sky and smashes car windshield, NJ couple says

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We've all heard it raining cats and dogs — but what about fish?

A New Jersey couple said they got a smelly and scaly surprise when a fish came falling from the sky and onto their car.

The Monmouth County homeowners told NBC New York they heard their car alarm go off, and when they checked it out, the windshield of their Tesla was shattered.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Their only clues about what happened? Blood and fish scales.

The couple said a fish (left) fell from the sky and smashed into the windshield of their Tesla (right).

They looked at the dashcam footage, which captured a one-pound bluefish that fell from the sky. The gilled projectile bounced off the windshield and into the couple's garage.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The couple believes a bird might've dropped it.

News

Bob Menendez 7 hours ago

Bob Menendez will resign NJ seat after guilty verdict in federal bribery case

Bob Menendez 5 hours ago

Read the full text of Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation letter

"That bird must have been pretty high up when it dropped it, for it to build up that kind of force to break the windshield. Because the windshield was shattered," said Jeff Levine. "You can’t even make something up that crazy."

Now all that's left for the couple is getting their insurance company to believe it.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyAnimals
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us