A cow that led police and park rangers on a chase has been captured at last inside a Queens park, officials said.

Urban park rangers noticed the bovine traveling through Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Friday. They jumped into action and managed to rescue the cow, which did not appear to be injured in any way.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The cow escaped from a slaughter house. After getting tracked down by the park rangers, it will avoid going back — instead, it was taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.