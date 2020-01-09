Bronx Residents Can Get Free Whoppers Thanks to ‘Joker’ Fans Flooding Famous Stairs

If you live in the Bronx, are craving a burger and are tired of tourists coming to take selfies on a now-famous set of stairs — the King has a deal for you.

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers to Bronx residents as a way to help deal with the throngs of people who have been flocking to the steps in Highbridge that were featured in the film “Joker.”

In the film, Joaquin Phoenix’s character danced down the stairs in a red suit and clown makeup, and that brought gaggles of tourists to recreate the scene for their Instagrams, annoying many locals.

Burger King is hoping to make it up to folks who live around there, saying in an ad that “we know clowns can be annoying,” referring to their longtime beef with rival McDonald’s.

Even though it’s aimed at people who have been impacted by the trend, anyone who lives in the Bronx and uses the code “KINGSTAIRS” on Uber Eats can get a free Whopper.

The promotion runs through Sunday, January 12.