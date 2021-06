Even bears are getting out in public these days.

Cops in Paramus are warning shoppers about a black bear spotted at IKEA Wednesday, though they say this particular bruin is "non-aggressive."

Police tweeted about the bear around 9 a.m. and asked anyone who sees it to contact authorities. Don't approach the bruin yourself, they noted.

ParamusALERT: A non-aggressive black bear has been spotted in the area of Ikea Drive. If seen, please contact the police department and do not approach. — Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) June 9, 2021

No other details were immediately available.