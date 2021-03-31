weird

29 Finches Found Hidden Inside Hair Rollers in Smuggling Attempt at JFK Airport

The tiny birds were located inside the baggage of a 26-year-old man who had arrived on a flight from Guyana, officials said; he was fined and placed on a flight back

Hair rollers where finches were kept
U.S> Customs and Border Protection

More than two dozen little finches were found crammed in hair rollers inside a man's luggage at JFK Airport on Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The tiny birds were located inside the baggage of a 26-year-old man who had arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana, CBP said. The man said he was heading to an address in New Jersey, but instead was given a $300 civil penalty and was placed on a flight back to Guyana on Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was not criminally charged, according to Customs and Border Protection.

News

hate crime 2 hours ago

NYPD Arrests Suspect in Brutal Beating on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman

marijuana legalization 19 hours ago

NY Legislature Passes Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana; Heads to Cuomo's Desk Next

Agricultural specialists with the agency consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors, who instructed to CBP to seize the finches. The birds were quarantined after being freed from their tiny enclosures, and were turned over to Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

The Agriculture Department said that unlawful importing of birds can introduce the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, to the country's poultry industry. In 2015, more than 50 million commercial turkeys and hens died or were culled to stop the spread of the disease running rampant at the time, the department said, leading to losses of more than $1 billion.

This article tagged under:

weirdanimalsJFK Airportweird newsU.S. Customs and Border Protection
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us