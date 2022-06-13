10 Hand Grenades Found in 98-Year-Old Woman's Brooklyn Basement

It's quite an explosive discovery.

Police on Monday said that ten hand grenades were found in the basement of a recently deceased elderly woman's Brooklyn home.

The discovery was made by someone who was cleaning out the basement of the home on 48th Street near Third Avenue in Sunset Park. A 98-year-old woman had lived in the home until she died in March.

The NYPDs bomb squad rushed to the residence, where the explosives were found in two boxes. Officials said the boxes had nearly a dozen of the inert training grenades.

It was not clear how the grenades ended up in the basement, or if they belonged to the women who had lived there.