Sunset Park

10 Hand Grenades Found in 98-Year-Old Woman's Brooklyn Basement

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE
NBC 4 New York

It's quite an explosive discovery.

Police on Monday said that ten hand grenades were found in the basement of a recently deceased elderly woman's Brooklyn home.

The discovery was made by someone who was cleaning out the basement of the home on 48th Street near Third Avenue in Sunset Park. A 98-year-old woman had lived in the home until she died in March.

The NYPDs bomb squad rushed to the residence, where the explosives were found in two boxes. Officials said the boxes had nearly a dozen of the inert training grenades.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not clear how the grenades ended up in the basement, or if they belonged to the women who had lived there.

This article tagged under:

Sunset ParkBrooklynweird newsweird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us