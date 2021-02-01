Storm Team 4

We Want to Hear From You! Submit Your Storm Photos and Videos to News 4 New York

A man walks in Times Square during a winter storm
Getty Images

Storm Team 4 is tracking a powerful nor'easter that moved into the tri-state area Sunday night and is expected to linger through Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for well over a foot of snow in parts of the region. New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow.

However, we want to hear from you! Did you take any photos or videos of the storm you would like to share? If so, fill out the form below! Please note: the form is only available if you are accessing this page on a desktop. However, you can also email us a tip at tips@nbcnewyork.com. When providing us a photo or video, you grant all NBCU platforms and partners irrevocable permission to use these files in perpetuity.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4New Yorkweatherstormnor'easter
