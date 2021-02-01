We Want to Hear From You! Submit Your Storm Photos and Videos to News 4 New York

Storm Team 4 is tracking a powerful nor'easter that moved into the tri-state area Sunday night and is expected to linger through Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for well over a foot of snow in parts of the region. New York City could get up to 18 inches of snow.

